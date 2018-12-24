Packers' Lance Kendricks: Snags two passes in win
Kendricks caught both of his targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Jets.
Though the production itself has been modest, Kendricks has now had two of his three best performances of the season from a yardage standpoint in the past two weeks. His 20-yard catch-and-run Sunday opened the second half for Green Bay and set up a field goal in route to a big Packers comeback. It's hard to get too excited about a handful of catches for a backup tight end, but Kendricks does have a decent matchup to end the season against a Lions defense that has been middle-of-the-pack against the pass this season, but surrendered Kendricks' lone touchdown of the season in Week 5.
