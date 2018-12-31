Packers' Lance Kendricks: Spends season as No. 2 tight end
Kendricks did not catch a pass in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished the season with 19 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown over 16 games.
Kendricks worked as the Packers' backup tight end in 2018 and finished second among players at his position in all of snaps, receptions, and yards. His two-year contract with the team expires this offseason, and it remains to be seen if he will be back with the Packers for the 2019 season. Whether Kendricks ends up back in Green Bay or elsewhere, expect the soon-to-be-31-year-old to slot in as a reserve.
