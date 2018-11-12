Kendricks caught two passes for 24 yards in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

The two receptions were Kendricks' first since the Packers' Week 7 bye, and the 24 yards were his second most in a game this season. He tied a season high with 35 snaps as the Packers took it a bit easy with fellow tight end Jimmy Graham and his sore knee. Kendricks is next in line should Graham be limited at all again in Week 11 with a short practice week for the Packers, but even if he plays more like he did in Week 10, he would likely continue to be counted on mainly in the blocking department.

