Kendricks caught two passes for 18 yards in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Kendricks made a minimal impact on Sunday's game, his first since signing with his hometown squad during the offseason. He did clearly run as the Packers' No. 2 tight end, however, as according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, he played 21 snaps to the five accumulated by third-string tight end Richard Rodgers.