Packers' Lance Kendricks: Two catches in Packers debut
Kendricks caught two passes for 18 yards in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Kendricks made a minimal impact on Sunday's game, his first since signing with his hometown squad during the offseason. He did clearly run as the Packers' No. 2 tight end, however, as according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, he played 21 snaps to the five accumulated by third-string tight end Richard Rodgers.
More News
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Will open with backup job•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: No catches so far in preseason•
-
Packers' Lance Kendricks: Signs with Packers•
-
Lance Kendricks: Released by Rams•
-
Rams' Lance Kendricks: Hauls in career-high 50 receptions in 2016•
-
Rams' Lance Kendricks: Hauls in three passes for 36 yards•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...