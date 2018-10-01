Packers' Lance Kendricks: Works as No. 2 tight end again
Kendricks caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's victory over the Bills.
Kendricks made little impact on the stat sheet in Sunday's game, but most notably, he again worked over Marcedes Lewis as the Packers' backup tight end, playing a season-high 35 snaps to Lewis' 17.
