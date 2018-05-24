Taylor (ankle) is unlikely to participate in OTAs but is expected to return in time for training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Taylor underwent offseason ankle surgery to address a nagging issue that wore on him during the 2017 season. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like there's any concern over his availability for the start of the regular season, which is great news for a Packers team that could be without starting tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee).