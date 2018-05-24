Packers' Lane Taylor: Bouncing back from ankle surgery
Taylor (ankle) is unlikely to participate in OTAs but is expected to return in time for training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Taylor underwent offseason ankle surgery to address a nagging issue that wore on him during the 2017 season. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like there's any concern over his availability for the start of the regular season, which is great news for a Packers team that could be without starting tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee).
More News
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...