Taylor will undergo surgery on his right knee and miss the rest of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old underwent an MRI on Monday and the specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he'll require season-ending surgery. It's a tough break for Taylor, who appeared in only two games in 2019 before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Lucas Patrick (shoulder) is probable for Week 2 and is expected to step in at right guard for Green Bay.