site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-lane-taylor-exits-with-knee-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Lane Taylor: Exits with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor exited the team's Week 1 contest against the Vikings and did not return, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor appeared to suffer a serious injury and was taken off the field on a cart. His status for the team's contest in Week 2 against the Lions is in question.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 3 min read