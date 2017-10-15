Packers' Lane Taylor: Leaves game with injury
Taylor (knee/ankle) left Sunday's game against the Vikings and is questionable to return.
The Packers would like a quick return from Taylor since their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (shoulder) is currently out of the game. Justin McCray is set to take snaps at left guard in Taylor's absence.
