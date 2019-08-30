Packers' Lane Taylor: Maintains starting job
Coach Matt LaFleur said Taylor will start at left guard for the Packers in the regular season opener against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Taylor was battling Elgton Jenkins for the starting job and managed to hold off the rookie second-round pick. The 29-year-old started 45 games for the Packers over the past three seasons, but he may have a short leash as a starter if he struggles early in the season.
