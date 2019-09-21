Play

Taylor (biceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Taylor went from full, to limited, to non-participant at practice this week, which indicates he suffered some type of setback. He competed with rookie Elgton Jenkins for the starting left guard job during training camp, so the Packers are presumably comfortable with his replacement.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories