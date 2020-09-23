site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Lane Taylor: Placed on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor had his season ended Week 1 after being carted off the field. Lucas Patrick has filled in admirably for Taylor at right guard and should continue to hold down the starting spot going forward.
