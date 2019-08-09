Taylor played 16 snaps in Thursday's preseason opener, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers elected to rest nearly all their starters Thursday, so it was notable that Taylor -- a starter for three years -- suited up. The reason, head coach Matt LaFleur said via the Wisconsin State Journal after the game, was that Taylor is competing with rookie Elgton Jenkins for the starting left guard job. Taylor has worked with the starters all throughout camp, but he will need to be sharp the rest of the way to hold off Jenkins, whom the Packers selected in the second round.

More News
Our Latest Stories