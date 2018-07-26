Taylor (ankle) is healthy and participating in training camp Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in Week 6 last year, undergoing offseason surgery to address the issue. The veteran guard's recovery is great news for a Packers O-line that struggled to stay healthy last season, and for quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming off a season-ending injury. Taylor should reclaim the starting job at guard to begin the 2018 season.