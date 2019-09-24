Taylor (biceps) will undergo surgery on his left bicep muscle, which rules out any potential return from injured reserve this season, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Taylor was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering the bicep injury. It will now be up to rookie Elgton Jenkins to fill in at starter at left guard for the remainder of the season.

