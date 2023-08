Nichols (shoulder) is not suiting up for the Packers' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The running back has been dealing with a shoulder injury since mid-August and has not played in the preseason. Nichols, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is competing for a depth role behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as cutdown day approaches.