The Packers selected Nichols in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Nichols opted to stay close to home and spent his collegiate career at Central Michigan despite having offers from bigger schools. He had a dominant 2021 season, during which he posted 1,848 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns while also tallying 40 receptions. At 220 pounds, Nichols will likely be more of a two-down back -- at best -- as a pro, but there could be opportunity in the Green Bay backfield down the road with A.J. Dillon set to hit free agency after the 2023 campaign.