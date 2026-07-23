Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Competition for starting role

The expectation is that Havrisik will compete with Trey Smack throughout the preseason to determine a Week 1 starter, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Smack , a sixth-round rookie, was set to be the opening-day kicker, but offseason practice failures have created a window for Havrisik to shine. The kicker produced well for the Packers in 2025 when he filled in for Brandon McManus, converting all four of his field-goal attempts. Havrisik also displayed some weaknesses around extra-point tries, converting only seven of nine across his three games.