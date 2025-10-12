Havrisik will serve as the Packers' placekicker Sunday against the Bengals with Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) inactive for the contest, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

McManus tweaked his right quad at Wednesday's session and then was limited in practice throughout Week 6 prep. The situation spurred the Packers to host tryouts for Havrisik and Greg Joseph on Friday, and the team signed the former to the active roster one day later. Now that McManus is confirmed to be inactive, Havrisik will fill in for him. Havrisik last kicked in the NFL in 2023 for the Rams, with whom he connected on 15 of 20 field-goal attempts and 19 of 22 point-after tries in nine appearances.