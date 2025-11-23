Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Healthy scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havrisik (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
The kicker went just 1-of-3 on extra-point tries in last Sunday's win over the Giants, while Brandon McManus was nursing a right quadriceps injury. McManus is healthy and active for Sunday's contest, though he has missed six field goals this year. At the same time, Havrisik didn't do much to make his own case for the job last week.
