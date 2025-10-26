Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Healthy scratch with McManus back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havrisik (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Pittsburgh, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Green Bay's regular placekicker Brandon McManus is back in action after missing the last two games due to a right quadriceps injury. Havrisik thus will be in street clothes after not missing a kick (4-for-4 on FGAs, 6-for-6 on PATs) in his stint with Green Bay.
