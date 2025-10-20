Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Historic day in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havrisik went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 27-23 win over Arizona.
Havrisik was filling in for Brandon McManus (quadriceps) again in Week 7, ultimately etching his name into the history books. The kicker made a 31-yard field goal early in the second quarter before later making a franchise-record 61-yarder as time expired in the first half. Havrisik has now gone 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and made all six of his extra-point attempts through two games with Green Bay.
More News
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Kicking for McManus again•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Perfect as fill-in starter•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Filling in for McManus in Week 6•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Signs with Packers•
-
Lucas Havrisik: Cut from practice squad•
-
Lucas Havrisik: Joins Bills' practice squad•