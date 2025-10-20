Havrisik went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 27-23 win over Arizona.

Havrisik was filling in for Brandon McManus (quadriceps) again in Week 7, ultimately etching his name into the history books. The kicker made a 31-yard field goal early in the second quarter before later making a franchise-record 61-yarder as time expired in the first half. Havrisik has now gone 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and made all six of his extra-point attempts through two games with Green Bay.