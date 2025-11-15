Havrisik is set to serve as the Packers' placekicker Sunday at the Giants after the team added Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) to the injury report and listed him as doubtful for Week 11 action.

McManus didn't appear on this week's practice report until Saturday, and his listing leaves Havrisik in line to kick for the third time this season. When he stepped in for McManus due to the same health concern Weeks 6 and 7, Havrisik connected on all four field-goal attempts, including a franchise-record 61-yarder Week 7 at Arizona, and all six point-after tries.