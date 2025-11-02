Havrisik (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers listed Brandon McManus as questionable for a second week in a row, but he again will be able to play through his lingering right quad injury. Havrisik thus will don street clothes Sunday, and his time on Green Bay's roster could be coming to a close whenever McManus is able to ditch the injury entirely.