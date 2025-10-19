Havrisik will serve as the Packers' placekicker Sunday at Arizona with Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) inactive for the contest, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Havrisik is getting his second chance to supplement the Packers offense in as many weekends as McManus remains sidelined due a right quad injury. In last Sunday's win versus the Bengals, Havrisik connected on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries.