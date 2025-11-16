Havrisik will serve as the Packers' placekicker Sunday at the Giants with Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) inactive, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Havrisik will step in for McManus for a third time this season after Green Bay added the latter to its Week 11 injury report Saturday as doubtful for Sunday's game due to a right quadriceps issue. According to Jason Wilde of Channel3000.com, McManus kicked at Friday's practice before reporting tightness in the quad when he reported to the team facility Saturday. It remains to be seen if McManus will miss time beyond this weekend, but Havrisik will look to build upon his perfect first two appearances as a Packer (4-for-4 FGAs, 6-for-6 PATs).