Havrisik did not attempt a field goal and went 1-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

Havrisik was called upon to make a start in place on Brandon McManus (right quadriceps) in Week 11, and he didn't necessarily have a great day. The kicker missed PATs in both the second and third quarters, which were likely at least in part due to the windy conditions at the Meadowlands. Havrisik had gone a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on extra-point tries over two starts with Green Bay earlier this year, and if McManus remains out, he could get a shot to get back on track in Week 12 versus the Vikings.