The Packers signed Havrisik to the active roster Saturday.

The Packers' regular kicker Brandon McManus is dealing with a quad injury, so the team held tryouts for both Havrisik and Greg Joseph on Friday. The signing of Havrisik thus is insurance in the event McManus isn't able to go Sunday, which will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. In nine appearances for the Rams in 2023, Havrisik connected on 15 of 20 field-goal attempts and 19 of 22 point-after tries.