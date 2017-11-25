The Packers have listed Patrick (hand) as questionable for Sunday's tilt versus the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick practiced in limited fashion Friday after being sidelined previously during the week. He could be in line for an increased role should he play Sunday, as starting center Corey Linsley (back) is also questionable for the contest.

