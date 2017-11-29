Packers' Lucas Patrick: Full speed ahead
Patrick (hand) was a full practice participant Wednesday and will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Patrick was only kept out one game with this hand ailment, and he'll return to his reserve role as LG Lane Taylor's backup.
