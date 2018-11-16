Packers' Lucas Patrick: Inactive Thursday night
Patrick (concussion) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Patrick's lack of availability is no surprise, given that he was unable to participate in practice at all this week. The depth tackle will remain sidelined as he continues to nurse a concussion sustained during last Sunday's win over the Dolphins, and work to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Green Bay's divisional tilt against the Vikings in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...