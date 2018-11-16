Patrick (concussion) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Patrick's lack of availability is no surprise, given that he was unable to participate in practice at all this week. The depth tackle will remain sidelined as he continues to nurse a concussion sustained during last Sunday's win over the Dolphins, and work to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Green Bay's divisional tilt against the Vikings in Week 12.