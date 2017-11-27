Patrick (hand) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Packers Director of Public Relations, Jason Wahlers, reports.

Patrick barely practiced this week as a result of an unspecified hand injury he seemingly sustained during last Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. His next chance to play will come in Week 13 against the Buccaneers.

