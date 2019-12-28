Play

Patrick and the Packers have agreed on a a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Patrick has been a solid depth option on the offensive line this season when needed. It looks like the Packers want to keep him as a safety net going forward in case anyone ahead of him goes down to injury.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends