Patrick (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Patrick participated fully in each practice before Week 13's game against the Bucs, but the Packers listed him as inactive ahead of game time. The 24-year-old slots into a reserve role, so his absence wasn't detrimental to the team.

