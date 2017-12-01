Patrick (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Patrick was a full participant in practice this week, so it would seem as though he is likely to be available. The 24-year-old should serve as a reserve offensive lineman for the Packers, given the current health of he rest of the unit.

