Patrick (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Patrick was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday after having been sidelined to begin the week. The depth tackle is still nursing a concussion sustained during a Week 10 win over the Dolphins, putting his status for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings in legitimate question. Patrick has not yet been officially stated to have cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol.