Packers' Lucas Patrick: Sustains shoulder injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Patrick is questionable to return to the team's Week 1 contest after sustaining a shoulder injury.
Patrick was serving as the team's left guard early on against the Vikings. It's currently unclear how he sustained the injury or if he will be forced to miss a significant amount of time.
