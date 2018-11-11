Packers' Lucas Patrick: Won't return Week 10
Patrick (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Patrick has not yet been confirmed to have suffered a concussion, but will remain sidelined for the duration of Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins while he is evaluated. The depth tackle will attempt to get healthy in time for Green Bay's matchup against the Seahawks in Week 11.
