Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Van Ness (foot) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Van Ness has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering foot injury, and the 2023 first-round pick hasn't been able to practice in any capacity in that span. If Van Ness is unable to retake the field in time to suit up at home against the eagles on Monday, expanded defensive reps will continue going to Kingsley Enagbare and rookie fourth-rounder Barryn Sorrell.