Van Ness tallied four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Van Ness has played a complementary role in his first season as a professional, but he recorded a sack in two of Green Bay's last three games and now owns 3.0 sacks through 14 appearances. Expect him to continue working as a situational pass rusher for the Packers.