Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Available against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (illness/foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Van Ness managed to fade an injury tag for Week 18 despite being limited in practice all week by a foot injury and illness. However, the Packers are locked in as the NFC's seventh seed, so he could operate on a snap count or be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale entirely. If Van Ness's snaps are limited, then Arron Mosby, Brenton Cox and Barryn Sorrell would be in line for more snaps on defense.
