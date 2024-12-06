Van Ness (thumb) returned to Thursday's contest versus the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Van Ness was able to return to the field in the second quarter against Detroit after being considered questionable with a thumb injury. The 23-year-old will continue to handle the bulk of the work opposite of Rashan Gary at defensive end in Week 14.
More News
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Set to see increased role•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Dealing with thumb injury•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Ends with 4.0 sacks•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Adds to sack total•