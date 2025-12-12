Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Chance to play vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Van Ness has missed seven of the Packers' last eight games due to a foot injury, but he has a chance to return Sunday after logging a full week of limited practices. If he's given the green light to return, he would operate in a rotational role at defensive end behind starters Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons.
