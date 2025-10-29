Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Van Ness (foot) won't practice Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Van Ness has not returned to practice since sustaining a foot injury in the Packers' Week 6 win over the Bengals. Although he's not practicing Wednesday, it's a relatively good sign that he was labeled as day-to-day, as it suggests he could return for the Week 9 matchup against the Panthers. The Iowa product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at playing Sunday.