Van Ness (foot) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but the Packers are hopeful that he'll be available to play for the first time since Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

A limited practice participant through the week, Van Ness is slated to go through a pregame workout Sunday before the Packers decide whether he'll be able to put an end to a five-game absence. Even if he ultimately avoids the inactive list and is cleared ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Van Ness could be in line for limited snaps as part of Green Bay's edge-rusher rotation. Through five appearances on the season, the 2023 first-round selection has tallied 11 stops and 1.5 sacks.