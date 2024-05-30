Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Van Ness is dealing with a broken thumb, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

LaFleur did not get into the origin of Van Ness' injury, but he downplayed the severity of the issue by saying that Van Ness "broke his thumb just a little bit," per Demovsky. The 2023 first-round pick also did not participate in Green Bay's voluntary OTA sessions Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, so it will be worth monitoring by the start of the team's mandatory minicamp on June 11. Van Ness recorded 32 tackles and 4.0 sacks over 17 games during his rookie season.