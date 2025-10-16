Van Ness (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Van Ness was carted off the field to the locker room during the Packers' Week 6 win over the Bengals due to a foot injury, and he finished the game with two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks. Van Ness's status for Green Bay's upcoming road game against Arizona on Sunday will depend on his practice participation over the next two days. Kingsley Enagbare and Barryn Sorrell would stand to see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons if Van Ness is not cleared to play against the Cardinals.