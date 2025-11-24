Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Estimated as DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) was listed as DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Van Ness missed five straight games with a foot injury prior to returning to the lineup Sunday against the Vikings. Van Ness, however, played a season-low six defensive snaps against Minnesota and may have aggravated the injury.
