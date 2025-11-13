Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Estimated DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) was an estimated DNP at Wednesday's walkthrough.
Van Ness has missed four straight games and has yet to return to practice. Kingsley Enagbare (knee) has seen increased reps behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons (pectoral) off the edge for Green Bay during Van Ness' absence.
