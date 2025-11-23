Van Ness (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The edge rusher entered the day with a questionable tag after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Van Ness last played in Week 6, though he was on the field for 45 percent of the defensive snaps or more in each of Green Bay's first four games of 2025. His usage may not match that number in his first game back.