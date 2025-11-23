Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
The edge rusher entered the day with a questionable tag after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Van Ness last played in Week 6, though he was on the field for 45 percent of the defensive snaps or more in each of Green Bay's first four games of 2025. His usage may not match that number in his first game back.
More News
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Could be back in action Sunday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Registers another limited practice•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Remains limited by foot injury•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Not suiting up Week 11•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Limited in practice Thursday•